Macclesfield see deduction over EFL breaches reduced to four points

Macclesfield have confirmed the club’s six-point deduction imposed by the English Football League for non-payment of wages and the failure to fulfil a fixture has been reduced to four.

Following an Independent Disciplinary Committee hearing late last year, the Silkmen were deducted six points for non-payment of wages and the failure to fulfil a Sky Bet League Two fixture against Crewe on December 7 2019.

However, an independent arbitration panel has now ruled the original sanction of a 10-point penalty, with four suspended, should instead stand at seven points, four to be applied immediately and three suspended.

📝 The points sanction imposed on the club back in December has now been reduced 👇https://t.co/60UFkzlEQT— Macclesfield Town (@thesilkmen) March 17, 2020

The game at home to Crewe was postponed after Macclesfield’s players released a statement saying they would refuse to play the fixture due to non-payment of wages, adding that their emotional and mental wellbeing was at “rock bottom”.

The decision moves Macclesfield to 22nd in the table on goal difference, 10 points clear of bottom club Stevenage.

A statement from the League Two side read: “Macclesfield Town can confirm that an independent arbitration panel has reduced sanctions made on the club by an independent Disciplinary Commission in December 2019.

Macclesfield also failed to fulfil their fixture against Plymouth (Richard Sellers/PA)

“After considering the original verdict which imposed a sporting sanction of 10 points (with four suspended) on the club, the panel revised this to a seven-point deduction – four to be applied immediately, with three to be suspended.

“The League Two table has been amended with immediate effect and we would like to humbly thank the panel for their hard work in reaching this decision.

“We would also like to thank the EFL for their help, advice and transparency.”

Macclesfield were also issued with separate disciplinary action after the match against Plymouth was postponed because the club failed to secure a safety certificate for their Moss Rose ground.