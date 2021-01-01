Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side weigh up offer for Harry Kane

Manchester City are plotting a £90m move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to reports.

The England international is enjoying a fantastic season in north London, having scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League.

And according to Bild , Manchester City are willing to spend £90m on the Spurs striker.

Sergio Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side in need of a long-term successor.

Gabriel Jesus was once expected to step into Aguero’s shoes, but it is highly likely that City will try to bring in another centre-forward in the summer.

Kane is reportedly top of their wish list, although it will be difficult to prise him away from Tottenham.

However, the England captain did hint earlier this year that he would be prepared to seek pastures new if he feels he has a better chance of winning trophies elsewhere.

Kane, who is under contract at his boyhood club until 2024, admitted in March that “if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.”

Spurs had a strong start to the season and looked poised to mount a sustained title challenge.

However, a downturn in results in recent weeks has seen Jose Mourinho’s men slip to seventh spot in the standings.

And Guardiola reportedly has Kane in his sights as he begins planning for life after Aguero.

Tottenham would no doubt fight hard to keep hold of their prized asset, though, and it is not clear whether £90m would be deemed sufficient by chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and has scored more than 200 senior goals for Spurs.

His future could be determined by the remainder of the season, with Tottenham’s task of keeping hold of him likely to be much harder if Mourinho’s side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs return to Premier League action when they host Leeds on Saturday.

