Man Utd legend Roy Keane dismisses comparisons between Bruno Fernandes and Eric Cantona

Roy Keane believes comparisons between Bruno Fernandes and Eric Cantona are premature.

Fernandes has been Manchester United’s standout performer since his arrival at the club last January.

The attacking midfielder has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season, helping United to second place in the table.

Jamie Carragher and Paul Ince recently likened Fernandes’ impact to that of Cantona, who inspired United to their first Premier League title shortly after joining the club in 1992.

However, Keane - who played alongside Cantona at Old Trafford - thinks Fernandes still has more to do.

The former United captain also criticised the Portuguese for failing to perform in Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals.

"It’s not easy, it’s not easy winning football trophies," Keane told Sky Sports . "Fernandes has had great praise and over the past month people have been comparing him to people like Eric Cantona etcetera. But Cantona [won trophies].

"Fernandes didn’t really do much tonight. The top players turn up on the big occasions, and that’s what the Cantona’s used to do to get their hands on trophies. And that’s where this team is a little bit short.

"They probably need one or two more players to come into the squad, no doubt, and the mentality they need – maybe the confidence of winning this semi-final to get them over the line and then you get momentum. And they just didn’t quite have it tonight.

"But credit to City. United were up against an outstanding Manchester City team tonight who turned up and put on a good show.

“The next game is always your most important game. Against Watford [in the FA Cup], Championship team, no doubt United will rotate and rest some players.

“And then Burnley certainly won’t be an easy game for them but you can’t take your eyes off the Liverpool game. If United go and win at Burnley and then win at Liverpool, they could be six points clear of Liverpool.

"Bizarre when you think of the start to the season that United had, so United, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and the players have to stay positive and look forward to the upcoming games."

