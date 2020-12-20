Manchester City transfer news: Lionel Messi a realistic target for PSG and City as Barcelona star lowers demands

Manchester City and PSG are in pole position to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi after he agreed to lower his wage demands, say reports.

The Argentina great submitted a transfer request over the summer after growing frustrated with the La Liga club’s hierarchy, but eventually agreed to stay on rather than get involved in a legal battle over his release clause.

City and PSG were immediately named as interested parties when Messi’s future was up in the air, and 90Min reports that both clubs are still confident they can arrange a deal for the end of the season.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2021, although the Catalan club still hope to convince him to commit his future with a renewal.

But the English and French giants are said to believe they can secure Messi’s signature after learning that the finances involved would be more achievable than first feared.

The forward is willing to lower his wages from his current lucrative package of around £750,000 per week.

A reduced salary would still make Messi City’s top earner, while in Paris he would likely be on a level with Neymar.

