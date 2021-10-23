Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola wants to beat Barcelona to Ajax’s Antony

Manchester City will compete with Barcelona for the signing of Ajax’s Brazilian star Antony, say reports.

The 21-year-old has started the season in fine form, scoring in the Champions League and earning his first senior Brazil caps.

El Nacional writes that City boss Pep Guardiola recommended the player to Barca president Joan Laporta a few weeks ago, but now he wants the winger for himself.

However, Bayern Munich and Monaco have also been credited with interest.

That level of competition could end Barca’s chances of a deal, as the Catalan club face massive financial problems and huge debts.

Antony has rapidly made a name for himself since joining Ajax from Sao Paulo in February last year.

His first full season in the Netherlands last term ended with 10 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, as he helped the Amsterdam club to the league and cup double.

The right winger scored a superb goal in Ajax’s 4-0 thumping of Borussia Dortmund this week, finding space in the box to curl a shot into the bottom corner.

It was his first goal in the Champions League, but his third of the season in total, and his form at club level was rewarded with a place in the Selecao squad recently.

Antony was involved in all three of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers during this month’s international break and scored on his debut in a 3-1 win over Venezuela.

The future looks very bright for the quick-footed youngster, and it’s little wonder so many of Europe’s top clubs are eyeing a potential move.

That said, he’s likely to command a big transfer fee, especially if competition drives up the price.

The Brazilian’s value has risen to €25 million since the start of last season, according to Transfermarkt, and he has another four years remaining on his contract.

