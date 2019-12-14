Solskjaer flies to Salzburg to accelerate Manchester United's move for Haaland - report

The teenage sensation has lit up European football this season with his emphatic run of goalscoring form.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 games Red Bull Salzburg so far this season, making him one of the deadliest strikers on the planet.

Clubs from across Europe have gone from keeping an eye on his progress, to actively holding talks to sign the player.

Despite being heavily linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona, recent reports suggest the Bundesliga could be a more likely destination for Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund are reported to have held discussions with the player and his entourage recently.

Another German outfit linked to the Norwegian is RB Leipzig, who regard their link to Salzburg via Red Bull ownership as a distinct advantage.

It's reported that Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has been in contact with the player regarding a move.

However, according to the Daily Mail, it's Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a more personal call by flying to Salzburg.

Solskjaer is understood to have flown to Salzburg on Friday to make a pitch to Haaland in a bid to convince him to join the Red Devils.

Haaland was signed by Solskjaer at Molde in Norway and the United boss also handed the 19-year-old his first professional debut.

The pair's existing relationship has been cited as a potential deal-breaker for United as they try and fend off the competition for Haaland's signature.

Erling's father Alfe Inge Haaland, who played for a number of English clubs, has refused to fuel the fire of speculation surrounding his son.

He told Norwegian newspaper VG: "I hope you understand that I cannot comment on all the rumours that are going on at the moment."

It's believed Haaland has a release clause in his contract that is active in January, but whoever signs him may well loan him back to Salzburg till the end of the season.

