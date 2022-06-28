Manchester United have been linked with 100 players this summer – here's a list of all of them

Manchester United were promised a busy summer by outgoing interim manager Ralf Rangnick – and the rumour mill certainly hasn't let up.

In fact, as Manchester United fan community Muppetiers (opens in new tab) has noticed on social media, the Red Devils have been linked with a whopping 100 players during this transfer window, despite not yet bringing anyone in.

The list (opens in new tab) has been compiled by the Twitter account, referencing the long list of players who have been rumoured, some more than others.

BREAKING: United have now been linked to over 100 players this year. pic.twitter.com/tPs3ao9PsdJune 25, 2022 See more

First of the century, Darwin Nunez was heavily linked as a forward reinforcement for Ten Hag early in the window – before the Uruguayan chose a switch to Liverpool instead. No.2 target on the Muppetiers' sheet, Christopher Nkunku, was also heavily linked before committing his future to RB Leipzig.

Long-term targets such as Frenkie de Jong, Jurrien Timber, Antony and Vitinha are of course included in the run-down. Several of the transfers on the list could well happen.

Others, such as Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Sebastien Haller and Kalidou Koulibaly, have been touted in the media without much fanfare.

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

An interesting aspect of the list, too, is that every single position is covered.

From goalkeepers Karl Darlow and Daniel Bachmann right through to the plethora of midfield and forward profiles reckoned for a future at Old Trafford, the century of players makes a compelling read for any fan who supposes that Ten Hag may wipe the slate completely clean. Right-backs, left-backs, defensive midfielders, attacking midfielders, false nines, target men and playmakers are all on the longlist.

Dan-Axel Zagadou became the 101th star when Foot Mercato (opens in new tab) proposed that United were interested in the centre-back's services.

(Image credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

New manager Ten Hag recently took charge of training at Carrington for the first time since being appointed as manager and is set to be getting to grips with his squad.

If the rumours are true, however, that squad could well inflate substantially over the coming weeks…

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.