Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future lies here, says Erik ten Hag

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will be looking to Cristiano Ronaldo for goals next season, while the new boss is considering what reinforcements are required in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo’s future has been thrown into doubt recently ahead of the management change, but Ten Hag was quick to address the issue in short, sharp fashion during his first press conference as Old Trafford boss.

When asked if Ronaldo is in his plans, Ten Hag said: “Of course”.

(Image credit: Getty )

Then asked what the Portuguese will bring, he simply replied: “Goals”.

Ten Hag was pressed on what else he will demand from the 37-year-old, who scored 18 Premier League goals in 2021/22.

"I talk first with Ronaldo before I talk with you,” said the Dutchman.

A turnover of playing staff is expected this summer after a disappointing season for the Red Devils.

(Image credit: Getty)

Ralf Rangnick led United to sixth place in the Premier League, finishing with 12 defeats and 13 points outside the Champions League spots, and Ten Hag was asked about the number of new signings that could be needed.

"I'm still in the process of analysing, to set conclusions,” said the former Ajax boss.

"I'm looking forward to working with these players. The season before, this squad was second in the league, so there is huge potential.

“I think if we improve, if we work with them, I think we can get out more than what was the result from this season."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager – while Paul Pogba has been linked with rivals Manchester City.

Rumours persist that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may well be bought, too, while Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.

It's not all incomings at Old Trafford, either: one report lists the rumoured departure list out of Manchester. Paul Scholes, meanwhile, has been sharing how much of a disaster the current dressing room is from his chats with Jesse Lingard.