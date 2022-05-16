Tottenham report: Brentford star Christian Eriksen could make sensational return in search of Champions League football

Tottenham old boy Christian Eriksen has dropped a big hint that he will leave Brentford this summer by saying his ambition is to play in the Champions League, fuelling rumours of a return to north London.

The Denmark international joined the Bees in January on a six-month deal and he’s made an impressive impact, scoring one goal and setting up four more in 10 Premier League games. However, the 30-year-old clearly has loftier ambitions than the creditable mid-table finish that Thomas Franks’ side will achieve.

“I do not think that there are some football players who can just pick and choose between clubs, because there are many criteria that come into play,” Eriksen told Viaplay (via Football 365).

“There are also many clubs that need to see one’s path before that happens. I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision.

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Eriksen has been linked with a return to Tottenham this summer, the club he left for Inter Milan in January 2020 after six-and-a-half years in north London. The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, but he has since fully recovered.

He left Inter in December by mutual consent, as Serie A rules forbid him from playing with the implantable cardioverter defibrillator he had fitted. Manchester United have also been credited with interest in a summer move, as incoming boss Erik ten Hag is a fan of Eriksen.

However, the Red Devils won't be able to offer him the Champions League football he would like, as they will qualify for the Europa League at best.

As for Spurs, a top-four finish still hangs in the balance. Antonio Conte's side are currently two points clear of Arsenal in fourth, but the Gunners will move above them if they beat Newcastle on Monday.

More Tottenham stories

Antonio Conte has been vocal in recent weeks about the direction that Tottenham need to head in, claiming that Steven Bergwijn needs to believe in himself a little more and stating just how important it is to win the race for the top four.

Spurs have been linked with a number of youngsters, too. Hugo Ekitike is reportedly on the radar, as is Charles De Ketelaere.

One surprising report states that the club are interested in Memphis Depay, while an Inter Milan star who has worked under Conte is also a reported target.