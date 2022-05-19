Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to renew interest in long-term transfer target

Manchester United are ready to renew their interest in long-term transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

The Serbia international was first linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2017, and United have kept him on their radar ever since. Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed another fine season for Lazio, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in Serie A.

The attacking midfielder is under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2024. And Lazio could be open to offers for the 27-year-old in the coming weeks and months if they want to maximise any potential transfer fee.

United will face stiff competition for his signature, though, with several clubs around Europe keeping close tabs on the situation. According to Calciomercato, PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are also interested in Milinkovic-Savic.

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has hinted that the attacking midfielder is likely to go abroad if he does bid farewell to the Italian capital. That would suggest United, PSG and Madrid have a better chance of landing the former Genk man than Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri have a good record of signing the best of the rest in Serie A, with January addition Dusan Vlahovic just the latest example.

United will be looking for reinforcements in several areas of the squad as Erik ten Hag prepares to take charge.

The Dutchman arrived in Manchester on Monday to begin laying the groundwork for next season. Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic will all leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

Milinkovic-Savic is among the players United are monitoring, although it remains to be seen whether the club would be willing to meet Lazio's £67.8m asking price. United's absence from the Champions League next season could be another sticking point, with Milinkovic-Savic no doubt keen to test himself in Europe's premier competition.

United will conclude what has been a disappointing campaign against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

