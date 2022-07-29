Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo holds talks with first club over homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent is in talks with Sporting CP as he tries to engineer an exit from Manchester United, say reports.

The Portuguese striker is determined to leave Old Trafford and join a Champions League team this summer, but his hunt for a new employer has been difficult so far.

He has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but none appear to have serious interest in spending big money on the 37-year-old.

The Athletic (opens in new tab) has reported that Ronaldo reiterated his desire to leave United during recent meetings with the club, but the Red Devils continue to stand opposed to a sale.

Ronaldo is driven by a desire to stave off competition from Lionel Messi as the Champions League’s all-time top scorer – he’s currently 15 goals ahead of the Argentinian – and catch up with his rival as the top scorer in the group stage, where he trails Messi by three goals.

The striker’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has been working to find him a new club and has spoken with Sporting CP about a move.

But the finances such a deal would require, including Ronaldo’s massive salary, would be difficult, and coach Ruben Amorim isn’t convinced about the potentially disruptive arrival of the superstar.

(Image credit: PA)

Ronaldo began his professional career at Sporting, who he first joined as a 12-year-old in 1997.

He only spent one full season with the Lisbon club’s first team, in 2002/03, before signing for United as a teenager.