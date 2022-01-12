Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo set for shock PSG move
By Mark White published
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could be off to PSG – uniting him with arch-nemesis Lionel Messi
Manchester United are set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, as the French giants look to replace Kylian Mbappe.
That's according to the Evening Standard, who claim that the Portuguese superstar is on the radar of a few clubs. While Ronaldo has top-scored for United this season, he has earned plenty of criticism for disrupting the Red Devils and could be set for an early exit.
Manchester United are facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next season with the race for the top four hotting up between the Old Trafford outfit and the much-improved north Londoners Arsenal and Tottenham. Should United drop out of the competition, it seems hard to imagine Ronaldo staying.
There is reportedly also interest from MLS sides for Ronaldo's signature.
PSG, meanwhile are tracking a few names who they believe could replace the outgoing Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.
Erling Haaland is also on the list for the Parisiens, with the Norwegian striker another young star who looks like moving soon. Fellow Bundesliga goal-getter Robert Lewandowski is also being targeted.
United are set to make big changes in the summer, with the presence of Ralf Rangnick being felt. The 63-year-old is in line to take a consultancy role at Old Trafford following the expiry of his interim manager contract and could reshape the squad in his image.
United face Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend.
