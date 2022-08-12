Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick discourages striker from joining Red Devils
United have yet to strengthen in up front this summer, and Erik ten Hag's predecessor has had his say on an apparent attacking target
Former Manchester United (opens in new tab) interim manager Ralf Rangnick has encouraged striker Sasa Kalajdzic to stay put at Stuttgart – amid rumours that the Austrian is a target for the Red Devils.
Towering above defenders at 6ft 7in, Kalajdzic is one of the most imposing centre-forwards in Europe – as he showed last year at Euro 2020, where he scored in Austria's last 16 defeat to Italy.
Rangnick was named Austria manager in April – an appointment which ultimately saw him leave United rather than take up his planned consultancy role at Old Trafford.
Kalajdzic appears to be a man in demand, with Chelsea, Everton and West Ham also said to be interested – but Rangnick has advised him to prioritise his development following an injury-truncated 2021-22. Speaking to Sky Sport Austria, the German said (opens in new tab):
"It is important that Sasa stays injury-free this season and trains and plays at the highest possible level.
"If he stays in Stuttgart this season, it will not be a disadvantage for his development."
The 25-year-old missed more than half of the Bundesliga campaign last term after dislocating his shoulder (although he still managed six goals at a rate of 0.44/90).
Will he heed Rangnick's advice? Time will tell – but in any case, United appear eager to bolster their front line with a bruising striker before the transfer window closes on 1 September.
Kalajdzic's international colleague Marko Arnautovic emerged as a surprise potential option for the 13-time Premier League champions – who got off to a poor start under new boss Erik ten Hag, losing their 2022-23 opener 2-1 at home to Brighton (opens in new tab).
According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the Red Devils tabled a £7.6m bid for the Bologna man – who has previously played in England with Stoke and West Ham – but, after it was rejected, pulled out of the deal after ex-United players raised concerns.
