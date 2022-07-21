Manchester United report: Red Devils consider sensational swoop for their former forward

Manchester United are considering a sensational swoop for Memphis Depay, according to reports.

The Netherlands international spent 18 months at Old Trafford earlier in his career.

United (opens in new tab) paid £25m to sign the forward in 2015 after he scored 28 goals for PSV the previous season.

But Depay failed to impress in English football and the Red Devils cashed in on him midway through his second season at the club.

The Dutchman rebuilt his reputation at Lyon and then secured a switch to the Camp Nou last summer.

Depay enjoyed a strong start to life at Barcelona (opens in new tab), but he found opportunities harder to come by after Xavi Hernandez replaced Ronald Koeman in the dugout.

(Image credit: Getty)

And with Barcelona now needing to balance the books via player sales, Depay is a prime candidate to depart.

He has just one year left on his contract and has found himself pushed further down the pecking order by the arrival of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in recent weeks.

According to the Daily Express (opens in new tab), United have been given the go-ahead to pursue a deal for Depay.

They are already locked in talks with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie de Jong, who is reluctant to move to Old Trafford.

United have already agreed a £63m fee with the Catalan outfit for the Dutchman, and they would not need to pay as much for his international team-mate.

(Image credit: Getty)

The aforementioned report states that Barcelona are ready to sell Depay for just £20m.

Erik ten Hag is open to strengthening his attacking options even if Cristiano Ronaldo does not leave the club this summer.

The Portugal international has told United that he wishes to seek pastures new, but he is struggling to find a buyer.

It is not clear whether Depay would be interested in returning to Old Trafford given his struggles there the first time around, but he is a more mature person and player since then.