Manchester United report: Red Devils eye bargain deal for ‘next Virgil van Dijk’

Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of a contract stand-off between Barcelona and Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

The centre-back has been a rare bright spot for the Catalan club in an otherwise difficult first half of the season.

Barcelona view the Uruguay international as the cornerstone of their defence for years to come.

The £168m release clause in his contract illustrates how highly the Blaugrana value Araujo.

However, United believe they have a chance of prising the defender away from the Camp Nou.

Araujo has just 18 months remaining on his deal and Barcelona have made little progress in persuading him to sign fresh terms.

The 22-year-old is keeping his options open for now and United could benefit from Barcelona's well-documented financial issues.

According to El Nacional, Ralf Rangnick admires Araujo and could push for his signing in January or next summer.

The German has not been convinced by United's current options at centre-back, with both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane both struggling in Monday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Rangnick reportedly believes Araujo has all the attributes needed to thrive in the Premier League.

And the United head coach even believes he could have a similar impact to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and Ruben Dias at Manchester City.

Those two centre-backs set their respective teams on the path to the title, and Rangnick thinks Araujo could do similar at Old Trafford.

Barcelona will be loath to let him leave in January, but they could be forced to listen to offers next summer if the Uruguayan enters the final 12 months of his contract.

United would be willing to pay more than £30m for the 6ft 2in stopper, who has made 19 appearances for Barcelona this term.

The Red Devils return to action on Thursday night when Burnley visit Old Trafford.

United have taken seven points from a possible nine under Rangnick so far, but their performances have not always been convincing in that time.

