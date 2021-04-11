Manchester United transfer news: Marcos Rojo claims Edinson Cavani will join Boca Juniors

Marcos Rojo believes Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United for Boca Juniors at the end of the season.

The Uruguay international moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer after his PSG contract expired.

Cavani has scored six goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this term.

However, the 34-year-old has been linked with the exit door and is said to be interested in a return to South America.

Cavani has not played in his home continent since leaving Danubio for Palermo in January 2017.

And Rojo, who joined Boca from United earlier this year, thinks Cavani could follow in his footsteps ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

"I talk a lot with Cavani. We were together for about four or five months in Manchester but he’s a great person and we have a good relationship,” the defender told ESPN Argentina .

“When I came here he asked how I was doing, if I was having a good time, because he saw everything I went through in England.

“It’s important that great players, the size of Cavani, who is a historical player from Uruguay and who played in very great teams, say they want to come and play at Boca. I think he speaks very well of the club and Argentine football.

”When I told him that there was the possibility of coming to Boca, he told me that he had also spoken with Roman [Riquelme] and that he liked the option very much, that he would be interested in the future. He has to make that decision with his family.”

Cavani could start when United travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the player’s future in his pre-match press conference.

“I’ve kept in touch with Edi of course. We keep an open dialogue and he’s still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine,” he said.

“It's not been easy year either for him or the rest of the world, this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up.”

