Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba not likely to sign new deal

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future appears to be hanging in the balance, as the midfielder moves into the final year of his deal with the Red Devils.

Talks over a new deal for the Frenchman are said to have broken down, with some reports going as far as too say Pogba has rejected a firm offer.

According to Sky Sports, Pogba is 'increasingly unlikely' to put pen to paper on an extension , with PSG reported to be interested in signing he 28-year-old.

If Pogba does opt against extending his five-year stay at Old Trafford, United will likely be left with a big decision to make: sell now to avoid losing him on a free, or take the financial hit and get the most out of him on the pitch next season?

It's fair to say that losing Pogba - who was by far and away France's standout performer in their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, which resulted in a Last 16 penalty shootout exit to Switzerland - would deal a significant blow to United, who must surely be aiming to mount a Premier League title challenge in 2021/22.

While he has blown hot and cold in his second spell with the club where he began his career a decade ago, the midfielder enjoyed a fine 2020/21 for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, producing perhaps his best ever run of form to help them to top of the table midway through the campaign.

Official confirmation of Jadon Sancho's arrival from Borussia Dortmund may have been cause for celebration among the United faithful, but this transfer window may not pass without a solid helping of drama...

