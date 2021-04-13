Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid, Inter and PSG eye on-loan West Ham star Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard’s sensational form for West Ham has earned the England international interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan, say reports.

The 28-year-old has been superb for the Hammers since arriving on loan from Manchester United in January, and earned a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

He has scored eight goals in nine games for the London club, including a double in a 3-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday that kept David Moyes’ side on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Sources have told ESPN that Real, PSG and Inter are monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation ahead of the transfer window opening at the end of the season.

West Ham want to sign Lingard on a permanent deal when his loan ends at the end of the campaign, but they will face competition for his services.

Top six clubs in the Premier League are interested in a deal for Lingard, as well as his suitors overseas.

The England forward has one year left on his Old Trafford contract and wants to play Champions League football next season.

United are keen on West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but Lingard’s representatives have insisted he won’t be used as part of a deal for his team-mate.

