Manchester United transfer news: West Ham’s Declan Rice interested in Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice, according to reports.

The West Ham midfielder is enjoying a fantastic season at the London Stadium, as David Moyes’ men attempt to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Rice has been the driving force behind their top-four push, although he is currently sidelined with injury.

The 22-year-old is expected to start for England at this summer’s European Championship, having seen his stock rise considerably this term.

Rice was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, and the former Blues boss recently admitted he did try to re-sign the club’s former academy member.

United are now thought to be at the front of the queue to acquire the ex-Republic of Ireland international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of a potential Premier League title tilt in 2021/22.

United are currently 11 points adrift of Manchester City and want to get closer to top spot next season.

Rice is said to be among United’s list of transfer targets, with key figures at the club convinced he would shine at Old Trafford.

And according to the Manchester Evening News , the 22-year-old is interested in a move to United.

Rice asked United players about the club while he was on England duty during last month’s international break.

Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were in Gareth Southgate’s squad throughout the break, while Marcus Rashford featured against San Marino.

Rice may also have spoken about United with Jesse Lingard, who is on loan at West Ham from the 20-time English champions.

However, West Ham will be desperate to keep hold of their prized asset even if they miss out on the Champions League.

Moyes stated in March that he believes Rice is worth “far more” than the £100m that has often been quoted.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

INTERVIEW Alan Pardew on Newcastle United: “It was stressful… tough at times – I couldn’t get away from the criticism”

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?