Mo Salah equals Premier League record as Liverpool draw season opener at Fulham

Mo Salah's goal salvaged a point for Liverpool (opens in new tab) in their 2022/23 opener away to Fulham (opens in new tab) – and the Egyptian equalled a Premier League record with his 80th-minute strike.

As the Reds drew 2-2 at Craven Cottage, Salah – who signed a new three-year contract at Anfield this summer – found the net on the opening weekend of the season for the sixth year running.

And, in doing so, he pulled level with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer for the most goals on the first weekend of a Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side twice fell behind to the newly promoted Cottagers, who impressed on their return to the top flight.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring with a towering header just after the half-hour mark, before dispatching a penalty after he was fouled by Virgil van Dijk midway through the second half.

Substitute Darwin Nunez bagged the first equaliser on his league debut for the Reds – before turning provider for Salah to secure a share of the spoils for the 2021-22 Premier League runners-up.

Salah's 158th Liverpool goal takes him level with Michael Owen in eighth on the club's all-time list of top scorers.

The 30-year-old notched 23 league goals last term as he shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham (opens in new tab)'s Son Heung-min – having done likewise with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then team-mate Sadio Mane in 2018/19.

His remarkable run of registering on the opening weekend began on his Liverpool debut, a 3-3 draw at Watford (opens in new tab) in 2017.