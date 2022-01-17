Newcastle report: Real Madrid accept sensational £41m bid for Eden Hazard – but there is one snag

Newcastle United have had a sensational £41.3m offer for Eden Hazard accepted by Real Madrid, as Eddie Howe's side desperately seek a miracle in their quest for Premier League survival.

That is according to Football365, who claim the Magpies turned their attention to the Belgian forward after being rejected by Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. Howe believes more creativity is required in order to give the Toon a fighting chance of staying in the top flight this season.

Hazard is out of sorts at Real Madrid – whom he signed for in 2019 for an initial £130m – and has made just six starts for the Spanish giants this season. He has spoken of his frustration in the Spanish capital, while Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has labelled the situation "sad".

Hazard had been a long-term target for Real during his Chelsea days, but has failed to live up to his price tag. A mixture of injury and fitness issues appear to have pushed him to the outskirts of the squad and there is reportedly no way back for him now.

Alerted to the situation, Newcastle hoped they could persuade Hazard to join their rebuild, but reports suggest there is little chance of them landing a player who won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard is rumoured to have no interest in joining a club near the bottom of the English top flight, with just one win all season, and wants to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

