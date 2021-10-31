Norwich City v Leeds United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Norwich City v Leeds United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 31 October, 2pm

Norwich will be looking to end their long wait for a Premier League win when Leeds visit Carrow Road on Sunday.

The Canaries have endured a disappointing start to the season, collecting only two points from a possible 27. Last weekend’s 7-0 demolition by Chelsea was the nadir so far, and Norwich will hope that such a heavy thrashing will somehow spark them into life.

There have been few signs of an upturn being just around the corner, though. The underlying numbers do not make for positive reading: expected goals figures give Norwich the worst attack and the worst defence in the division. Another defeat this weekend would lead to serious questions being asked of Daniel Farke, despite his achievements in the Championship.

Leeds had no such struggles following their promotion in 2020, but the club’s supporters are beginning to fear second-season syndrome. Leeds rescued a point with a dramatic late equaliser against Wolves last time out, but they have still won only once in the league this term. Marcelo Bielsa’s thin squad looks stretched already, but a meeting with Norwich gives Leeds a golden chance to pick up another three points.

Leeds remain without Robin Koch, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling, but Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Raphinha are available for selection.

Rodrigo Moreno will continue up front in Bamford’s absence, and Kalvin Phillips could return to the starting line-up after making it back onto the bench for the League Cup defeat by Arsenal in midweek.

Norwich will have to make do without the suspended Ben Gibson following his red card at Stamford Bridge. Billy Gilmour is available again after being ineligible to face his parent club last time out, although the Scotland international has struggled for game time of late.

Todd Cantwell and Przemyslaw Placheta need to be assessed, but Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann will definitely miss out.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 31 October, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

