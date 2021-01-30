Norwich City v Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Norwich City v Middlesbrough live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 January, 12.30pm GMT

Norwich will move nine points clear of the chasing pack if they beat Middlesbrough in the Championship’s early kick-off on Saturday.

The Canaries have shrugged off the disappointment of relegation last season to lead the way in the second tier around the midway point of the campaign. Daniel Farke’s side actually got off to a disappointing start this term and sat 17th after four games, but they have been in terrific form since the start of last month. Indeed, Norwich have taken 25 points from the last 30 available, a pace that no team in the division has been able to match.

Middlesbrough are no pushovers, though, and Norwich could be in for a tricky test at Carrow Road against opponents who will likely sit deep and pack men behind the ball. Neil Warnock’s side are now seventh in the table and are potentially one win away from a play-off spot, although back-to-back defeats by Blackburn and Rotherham have checked their progress. Warnock will be looking for a response from his players against the league leaders.

Norwich are missing Kenny McLean, Sam Bryam and Jordan Hugill as they look to tighten their grip on top spot. Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah and Xavi Quintilla are all back in the fold again, and Oliver Skipp, Mario Vrancic and Emiliano Buendia are expected to start after beginning last weekend’s FA Cup loss to Barnsley among the substitutes. Todd Cantwell is nursing a back injury and will need to be assessed.

Middlesbrough will have to make do without the services of Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier, Anfernee Dijksteel and Dael Fry. Yannick Bolasie could go straight into the starting line-up after sealing a loan move from Everton this week, with Warnock pleased to be reunited with a player he managed in his second spell in charge of Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

