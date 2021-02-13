Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 13 February, 12.30pm GMT

Bournemouth will be looking to make it three wins in a row in all competitions when they face Nottingham Forest in the early Championship game on Saturday.

Since taking charge on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Jason Tindall last week, Jonathan Woodgate has guided Bournemouth to victories over Birmingham City in the Championship and Burnley in the FA Cup. That latter success means the Cherries are through to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in 64 years, but their focus remains on the Championship.

Indeed, if Woodgate is to be appointed as Bournemouth’s next permanent boss, he will need to cement their place in the top six. Automatic promotion looks like a tough ask from here, with the Cherries 10 points adrift of Norwich City in second. Bournemouth have a five-point lead over Middlesbrough in seventh, though, and victory at the City Ground would at least temporarily increase their advantage. History is against them, though, with Bournemouth having never won away at Forest.

Chris Hughton’s side remain locked in a relegation battle, although a fine recent run has restored some optimism to the red-and-white half of Nottingham. A run of just one defeat in their last 10 games has pulled Forest out of the bottom three and up into 18th, although the fact they are still just four points clear of the drop zone means Hughton will not be celebrating survival just yet.

Forest will have to make do without Luke Freeman, who is not fully fit. Lewis Grabban should make the matchday squad, but Glenn Murray is likely to start up front after he scored twice on his debut against Wycombe last time out. Scott McKenna, Samba Sow, Ryan Yates and Harry Arter are all on the treatment table.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of Jack Stacey, who suffered a thigh injury in the defeat of Burnley. Dominic Solanke is still out, but Jack Wilshere and Arnaut Danjuma are ready to return after being rested in midweek.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

