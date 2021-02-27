Raith come from behind to beat Alloa

Raith came from behind to win 3-1 at home to bottom side Alloa and strengthen their Scottish Championship play-off bid.

Alloa belied their lowly position when Innes Cameron gave them the lead with 13 minutes gone as he headed home a ball from Kevin Cawley.

Alloa were on top for the remainder of the half, with Raith’s Jamie MacDonald the busier of the two goalkeepers.

The home side equalised after 67 minutes when Iain Davidson followed up from a rebound to bring Raith level at 1-1.

With seven minutes to go, Raith’s Regan Hendry made it 2-1 and Jamie Gullan completed the scoring in stoppage time.