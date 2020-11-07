Real Madrid transfer news: David Beckham wants Sergio Ramos in Miami

David Beckham is reportedly eager to bring Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to the MLS club he co-owns, Inter Miami.

Ramos, who recently netted his 100th goal for the Merengues, is in talks about extending his Real contract, which expires at the end of the season.

But Beckham, who spent two years playing alongside the centre-back in Madrid, has renewed a long-running ambition to tempt the Spaniard across the Atlantic.

Mundo Deportivo reports that there are several teams interested in Ramos, but Inter Miami are among them.

Former LA Galaxy midfielder Beckham has wanted Ramos to move to the USA and end his career there for years, but he has so far been unsuccessful in his attempts.

Beckham is confident that the 34-year-old will end up accepting his offer, but the latest reports in Spain suggest he will pen a new two-year deal in Madrid.

Ramos remains a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s side despite his advancing years, scoring three goals in nine appearances for them so far this season in all competitions.

