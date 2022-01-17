Report: Christian Eriksen offered a sensational six-month return to the Premier League

Christian Eriksen is set to be offered a return to the Premier League, with Brentford prepared to offer the Dane a short-term deal.

That's according to reports from The Athletic, that claim that the west London outfit are prepared to take a chance on the player, with countryman Thomas Frank set to bring an added degree of creativity into the Bees' set-up.

Brentford have a strong Danish contingent and though Eriksen isn't the typical Bees signing – the club don't often sign established names and rarely sign players that they can't make an obvious profit on – he could become the fulcrum of the ambitious side.

Eriksen hasn't played professional football since Euro 2020. Back in Denmark's first group game of the competition against Finland, the no.10 infamously collapsed on the pitch after a cardiac arrest, thankfully making a full recovery in the days and weeks that followed.

Eriksen had only left the Premier League in 2020 for Inter Milan and won the Scudetto in his first full season – but the Nerazzurri recently mutually terminated his contract, given that he is no longer eligible to play in the league.

The implantable cardioverter-defibrillator that Eriksen was fitted with is banned in Serie A, leaving both player and club unable to continue their relationship. Daley Blind of Ajax has a similar pacemaker, according to reports.

Around six months after the incident, Eriksen began individual training at the facilities of his youth academy team OB in Odense in preparation for a possible comeback to football – now, he seems ready to return fully.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for their former player, with Brentford making this latest approach.