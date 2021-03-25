Scotland v Austria live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Scotland v Austria live stream, Sky Sports, Thursday 25th March, 7:45pm GMT

Scotland welcome Austria to Hampden Park on Thursday for their opening World Cup 2022 qualifier.

Steve Clarke’s side brought joy to the country by qualifying for this summer’s Euros, which will see them appear at a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup in France. For now, though, attention turns to trying to back that up by making a return to world football’s biggest stage.

After Thursday’s opener, Scotland face Israel away on Sunday, before returning to Glasgow to play the Faroe Islands next Wednesday. Denmark, Austria and Moldova complete Group F.

Since the historic shootout win over Serbia which secured their Euro 2020 berth, Scotland have suffered 1-0 Nations League defeats to Slovakia and Israel. They did, however, beat Slovakia and the Czech Republic by the same scoreline in their last two home internationals.

Austria’s last World Cup appearance also came at the 1998 tournament – although they did qualify for the Euros in 2008, when they co-hosted with Switzerland, and 2016, and will join Scotland at this summer’s edition. Franco Foda’s side currently sit 23rd in the FIFA World Rankings, 25 spots above Scotland.

Clarke has named a 26-man squad for the three qualifiers. Captain Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay have all been included, while Southampton striker Che Adams could make his international debut. Adams has played for England at under-20 level but qualifies for Austria through the grandparent rule.

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is the only English-based player called up by Austria. Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer both take their places in the 29-man squad.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

