Southampton reveal their classy new Hummel home shirt

Southampton have revealed their brand new home shirt, manufactured by Hummel - and it's an absolute beauty.

This shirt celebrates 20 years at St. Marys and intriguingly, it includes the latest AR technology embedded within the shirt. Fans will be able to scan parts of the shirt to unlock exclusive content including a 3D augmented reality version of Saints club captain, James Ward-Prowse who comes to life through your smartphone. Because why wouldn't you want that?

NEW PREMIER LEAGUE KITS 2021/22 Every released home and away shirt so far

As well as tapping into futuristic technology, the shirt also nods to the nostalgia of the past. Hummel previously worked with the club from 1987-1991.

(Image credit: Southampton)

“After 30 years apart, it's finally time to launch the new Southampton Home Kit for the upcoming 2021/2022 season,” said Hummel CEO, Allan Vad Nielsen.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the club which is also reflected in this very first home kit - while at the same time tapping onto the great personality of the club. And that's why we have decided to bring back the iconic red and white stripes to celebrate history and nostalgia of all the glory memories at St. Mary’s and The Dell.

“We hope that the kit will be well-received by the fans and we look forward to celebrating many victories wearing it."

Buy the new Southampton shirt from the club's website

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

BEST FOOTBALLS Nike or Adidas? These are the top balls for training, matches – or playing in the park

BEST FOOTBALL BOOTS The latest releases from Nike, Adidas, Puma and Umbro

EURO 2020 KITS New away shirts released by Adidas for Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Spain, Russia and Sweden