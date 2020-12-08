Stoke City v Cardiff City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Stoke City v Cardiff City live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 8 December, 7.45pm GMT

Stoke and Cardiff both head into Tuesday’s game in confident mood following victories at the weekend.

The Potters saw off the challenge of Middlesbrough at the Bet365 Stadium, registering their second 1-0 win on the bounce following last week’s triumph over Wycombe. Michael O’Neill’s side have now lost just one of their last six Championship outings, a run which has seen them climb up to fifth place in the table. If results go their way in the midweek round of fixtures, Stoke could occupy a place in the top two for the first time this term. The odds are 17/10 on 888Sport for Stoke to grab a win.

Cardiff also ran out 1-0 winners at the weekend, overcoming Watford - the pre-season promotion favourites - at Vicarage Road. That was arguably the most impressive victory of the Bluebirds’ three-game winning run, even though their wins against Luton (4-0) and Huddersfield (3-0) were by larger margins. Cardiff are now looking upwards rather than over their shoulder after climbing into the top of the table. Neil Harris will not be getting carried away, but the Welsh side could move to within a point of the play-offs with another win in midweek – something you can get 19/10 odds for on Bet365.

Stoke’s excellent form has been achieved despite a lengthy injury list. O’Neill will again have to make do without John Obi Mikel, Lee Gregory, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies, Joe Allen, Steven Fletcher and Jordan Thompson, while Sam Clucas has joined those team-mates on the treatment table after coming off against Middlesbrough. Nick Powell and Danny Batth picked up knocks in that game but are expected to be fit for the visit of Cardiff. You can get 11/5 for a draw on Betfred.

Harris will be unable to call upon the services of Lee Tomlin and Jordi Osei-Tutu, neither of whom is expected to play again this year. Cardiff fans may already be looking towards this weekend’s derby against Swansea, but their manager will be fully focused on the trip to the Potteries for now.

Kick-off is at 19.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Arena in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Stoke City v Cardiff City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

