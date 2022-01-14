Tottenham report: Antonio Conte set to offload misfit midfielder to Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is desperate to raise funds for a rebuild as soon as possible
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will look to flog misfit midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this January, with Juventus linked with a move for the French playmaker.
That is according to British outlet The Mirror, who believe Conte is desperate to raise the funds needed to overhaul a stuttering squad. Ndombele remains Spurs' record signing at £63m, but Conte is losing patience with a player who doesn't fit into his preferred 3-4-3 system. It is thought that Conte feels the 25-year-old is talented but lacks the discipline to work as part of a midfield pair.
One issue the Italian manager may face, however, is Ndombele's wages. The player reportedly earns north of £200,000-per-week – a sum only the very elite clubs may be able to afford in the current economic climate.
Ndombele had been touted as a player who could take Spurs to the next level after arriving from French club Lyon in 2019. While there have been some tremendous performances for the north London club, he has generally struggled to put a run of consistent performances together – something which has seen him sidelined for long spells under former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and now Conte.
Juventus may be losing midfield playmaker Arthur Melo to Arsenal this month, with a loan deal the likeliest outcome, and are keen to find a replacement for the Brazilian as soon as possible. They may baulk at the figures proposed in any deal for Ndombele, however, with Conte only interested in finding a permanent move for his player. Chairman Daniel Levy famously drives a hard bargain, and would hope to reclaim much of the hefty sum paid out for the player less than three years ago.
