Tottenham report: Spurs set for huge spending, with Daniel Levy finalising a big budget

Tottenham Hotspur are set to back Antonio Conte in the market with big spending to address the limitations of the squad.

That's according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio who says that the north Londoners will be "the leader" of the transfer market in the summer – and that Antonio Conte is targeting Dejan Kulusevski from his former club.

The Juventus winger has attracted interest from Tottenham's bitter rivals, Arsenal, in recent weeks, too. Di Marzio reckons that he remains a target for the Lilywhites, though, and that he could be one jigsaw piece of an extremely busy summer.

“I know that Antonio and Fabio Paratici, they like Kulusevski for example, [he] is a young Juventus player that Fabio got to Juventus, buying him from Atalanta,” Di Marzio claims.

“It is not easy but he is one of the names [on Tottenham’s radar]. And then I think in this January, Tottenham will do something but I think in June, Tottenham will be the leader of the market with a lot of important deals.

“In January, it is very difficult, very difficult to find top players available who can change teams. So it is not easy.”

According to The Telegraph, Spurs chief Daniel Levy has travelled out to the Bahamas to meet with the owner of the club, Joe Lewis. There, the pair will discuss how much money the north Londoners have to spend in the summer and what the club's transfer strategy will be going forward.

