Tottenham report: Spurs weighing up offer for the 'Italian Steven Gerrard'

Tottenham are considering making an offer for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports.

Antonio Conte's side have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Fraser Forster and Djed Spence.

But their business might not be done yet, with Zaniolo thought to be on the radar of the managing director Fabio Paratici.

The Italy international is also drawing the attention of Juventus (opens in new tab), Paratici and Conte's former club.

According to Tuttosport (opens in new tab), Spurs (opens in new tab) are ready to go head-to-head with Juve for the midfielder.

(Image credit: Getty)

They do not appear to be have been put off by Roma (opens in new tab)'s asking price of £42.5m, although Daniel Levy may attempt to negotiate that figure down.

Juventus need to shift some of the fringe members of their squad before they can meet Roma's demands.

They have been trying to land Zaniolo on an initial loan deal but their fellow Serie A side are not particularly keen on such an arrangement.

That could give Tottenham the edge if they move quickly for a player who has been likened in the past to two Premier League greats.

"In my opinion, he's a midfielder of quality and energy, a [Steven] Gerrard] or [Frank] Lampard," said his former youth coach at Inter (opens in new tab), Stefano Vecchi.

Today's best deals on new Tottenham Hotspur shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

That will be music to the ears of Tottenham fans, but there is a long way to go before they can celebrate the signing of the 23-year-old.

Zaniolo was a Juventus fan as a youngster and he may prefer to stay in his homeland.

There may also be some concern on Tottenham's part about Zaniolo's injury record, with the midfielder having already suffered two ACL injuries.

However, he was sufficiently fit to feature in 28 of Roma's Serie A matches last season, while Zaniolo started 10 games in their victorious Europa Conference League campaign.

A versatile footballer, he can play on the right, as a central attacking midfielder or even up front.