Tottenham transfer news: Dele Alli confident of sealing PSG loan move this month

Dele Alli is confident he will join PSG on loan before the January transfer window closes, according to reports.

Alli has endured a frustrating season at Tottenham and has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho.

The England international has not started a Premier League game since the opening weekend of the campaign.

He was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Sheffield United, and continues to be linked with PSG.

The Ligue 1 champions appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager earlier this month.

Alli excelled under Pochettino at Tottenham and is keen to link up with his former boss in the French capital.

And according to The Sun , Alli is confident he will be granted his wish for a temporary move to PSG.

The attacking midfielder believes Tottenham are now ready to agree to a loan switch, with Alli not in Mourinho’s plans.

Tanguy Ndombele has established himself as Mourinho’s first pick behind the forwards, having been exiled himself last term.

However, Goal report that PSG have yet to reach an agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who is renowned as a tough negotiator.

Levy has told the French giants that he is not prepared to offer Alli at a discount despite his lack of game time under Mourinho.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is keen to bring Hugo Lloris to the Parc des Princes, but he will wait until the summer before making a move for the experienced French goalkeeper.

Lloris is out of contract in 2022 and Tottenham may cash in on the 34-year-old instead of offering him an extension.

Mourinho’s side sit fifth in the Premier League table following their victory over Sheffield United at the weekend.

Tottenham are next in action on Monday when they face Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

