Tottenham transfer news: Nuno Espirito Santo to hold showdown talks with Harry Kane

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is poised to hold showdown talks with Harry Kane on Monday, according to reports.

The England captain wants to leave Spurs this summer in a bid to win silverware for the first time in his career.

Kane did not turn up for training as planned last week, although the man himself insists he was not due back until this week.

Manchester City remain interested in the 28-year-old and could make a second bid for his services, having already had a £100m offer turned down this summer.

Spurs remain desperate to keep hold of their talisman, though, and have the advantage of Kane being under contract until 2024.

The north Londoners will begin their Premier League campaign against City this weekend, with Kane unlikely to be involved having only just returned from holiday.

According to the Daily Mail, Nuno will hold talks with the striker on Monday as he attempts to convince him to stay put.

Kane is back at Tottenham but is currently isolating at the Spurs Lodge hotel following his trips to Florida and The Bahamas.

He is expected to return to full training on Thursday, before which Nuno hopes to have convinced him to drop his desire to join Manchester City.

"It's true he is with us," Nuno said of Kane on Sunday. "He is with us and already training. He's good.

"We expect to integrate Harry when he follows all the protocols we have to apply. I will speak with him as soon as possible because he is already at the Lodge.

"We have a training session and with social distancing, hopefully I will speak with Harry."

Nuno's words will probably have little effect on Kane, who is clearly desperate to join Pep Guardiola's side.

But with Daniel Levy renowned as a fierce negotiator, City may have to stump up £150m to get their man.

