Tottenham transfer news: Spurs on red alert as PSV eye Toby Alderweireld swoop

PSV Eindhoven want to sign Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to reports.

Alderweireld ended months of speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Spurs in December 2019.

That deal runs until 2023 and the Belgium international is still a key part of Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad.

Alderweireld has made 11 starts in the Premier League this season, as Tottenham mount a title challenge.

However, De Telegraaf report that PSV are hopeful of bringing the central defender to the Eredivisie.

The club have supposedly reached out to Alderweireld’s agent, Stijn Francis, to ask if the player would be open to a move to PSV.

Alderweireld is a former Ajax player who made 186 appearances for the club at the start of his career.

The defender won three Eredivisie titles at the Johan Cruyff Arena and would presumably prefer a return to Ajax over a move to PSV.

However, if the Amsterdam-based outfit are not interested in signing the 31-year-old, PSV could persuade him to return to the Netherlands.

It would presumably be almost impossible for any side to prise Alderweireld away from Tottenham in the January transfer window, though.

Mourinho’s side are competing on four fronts and the Portuguese will not want to weaken his squad midway through the season.

Moreover, it is unclear whether PSV would be able to meet Alderweireld’s wage demands.

The Dutch outfit may have just been testing the water ahead of a possible summer swoop for the experienced centre-back.

Alderweireld appears to be fully focused on life at Tottenham for now, and he spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with eighth-tier Marine.

"You can’t really win the game. If you win, you’re expected to," he said. “So it’s pressure but it is good to have pressure - if you have no pressure, you are a little bit sloppy.

“Everyone expects us to win easily but it’s never that easy because, for most of those guys, it’s the game of their lives, so they’re going to do everything to make it as difficult as possible.

“It’s up to us to start well and give a good level of performance. If we put the same work rate in as them then, of course, quality will beat them.”

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?