Tottenham transfer news: Spurs will not sell or loan out Dele Alli in January

Dele Alli will not leave Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window despite falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho, say reports.

The England international has made just four Premier League appearances this season and hasn’t started a league match since the opening day of the season, when he was hauled off at half time in a defeat to Everton.

But Sky Sports reports that Spurs will not look to cash in on the playmaker or send him out on loan this month.

PSG showed interest last summer, making several bids for the 24-year-old, and recently appointed Alli’s former mentor Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

But Alli will not be heading to the French capital, as he is expected to stay in north London and battle to win back his place.

Mourinho’s side are still fighting on four fronts in the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup, and will need a big squad available to tackle the relentless fixture list.

Alli could also earn more chances in the weeks to come as Giovani Lo Celso, Gareth Bale and Erik Lamela are all unavailable.

The midfielder has scored two goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, earning most of his minutes during the Europa League group stage.

