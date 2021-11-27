Transfer news: Borussia Dortmund could keep Erling Haaland for another season

Borussia Dortmund have not given up hope of keeping hold of Erling Haaland for another season, according to reports.

The Norway international has been linked with several major clubs around Europe, including Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It has long been expected that Haaland will depart Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2022.

That is when a release clause in his contract kicks in, making the striker available for around £64m - a bargain in the current climate.

But Haaland is actually under contract at Dortmund until 2024 and his current employers are trying to find a way to retain him for another year.

According to Marca, BVB are willing to double Haaland's wages in a bid to keep him at the club until 2023.

The Leeds-born centre-forward currently earns around £7.6m per year and Dortmund are prepared to pay him up to £15m annually if he agrees to stay put beyond this season.

Goal reports that Haaland has not yet decided what he wants to do at the end of the campaign.

That leaves open the possibility of the former Red Bull Salzburg man remaining at Dortmund for a little while longer.

However, the story states that Real Madrid is Haaland's preferred destination if he does depart next summer.

The striker is said to have told his entourage that a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is most appealing to him.

He has not reached a final decision yet, though, and there is still time for other clubs to convince Haaland otherwise.

Given Madrid's very public pursuit of PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe, it is perhaps a little surprising that Haaland wants to move to the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos are expected to sign Mbappe as a free agent next summer, and it had been suggested that Haaland might prefer to move elsewhere in order to be his new team's biggest star.

