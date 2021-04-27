Transfer news: Raphael Varane breaks silence amid Chelsea and Manchester United links

Raphael Varane says his “future is clear” amid ongoing links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Real Madrid centre-back could be on his way out of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Varane is out of contract in 2022 and it is said that Madrid will look to cash in on the France international unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

The World Cup winner has spent a decade in the Spanish capital and could be eyeing a new challenge.

But Varane insists he is not thinking about anything beyond this season, as Madrid attempt to win La Liga and the Champions League.

“My future is clear. I am focused on the end of this season,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea. “We are in a very intense and key moment.

"It is normal that my focus is on the end of the season. The message to the fans is that I am 100 per cent committed to the team.

"We have challenges that encourage us a lot. I am focused on giving everything on the field."

Varane also praised Thomas Tuchel’s side and predicted a difficult game at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

"They're a very complete team, with players that have different qualities up front,” added the central defender, who is fit again after a spell on the sidelines.

“They have different ways in which they can play, but the important thing is that we adapt well to what we're going to come up against.

“They have pace up front, strong in the air and the ability to play with a deeper block or a more advanced one.

“They can cause problems at any time in the game and we're going to have to stick together and defend well. The best way is to defend together and deny them space.”

