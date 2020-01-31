Vardy poised for Leicester return

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to return to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

After sustaining a glute injury in last week’s 4-1 home win over West Ham, Vardy started on the bench for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat at Aston Villa, in which he came on as a 56th-minute sub. He has since trained with no ill effects.

Brendan Rodgers goes into the game without Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Wes Morgan (illness).

Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test for Chelsea.

The England hitman hobbled out of Chelsea’s 2-2 league draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, then missed the FA Cup victory at Hull.

The 22-year-old trained on Friday however, and could yet be fit to face Rodgers’ Foxes.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Chelsea Provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Kante, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.