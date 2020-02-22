Victory at Queen of the South is Forst by Jordon

Jordon Forster’s second-half strike proved enough as Dundee extended their unbeaten Ladbrokes Championship run to three matches with a narrow 1-0 victory over Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

The hosts got off to a stronger start and Deimantas Petravicius had a long-range effort saved after 10 minutes, while Dundee goalkeeper Conor Hazard again kept the scores goalless on the half-hour mark as he held out a weak shot from Iain Wilson.

At the other end, a long ball forward found Graham Dorrans in the box, but the former Rangers midfielder fired the ball high over the crossbar.

Moments later Dorrans came close again but sent his chance over before Andrew Nelson headed wide and Christophe Berra nodded off target at the half ended goalless.

Dundee broke the deadlock after 72 minutes as former Hibernian defender Forster fired home the rebound after Berra’s header was kept out to see the away side move up two places to third in the table and leave Queens second-bottom.