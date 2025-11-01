Is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on TV, and can Ruben Amorim's men win a fourth straight game?

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United today in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the information on live streams, TV channels, and team news.

Nottingham Forest vs Man United key information • Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Nottingham Forest are still getting to grips with what is being asked of them by Sean Dyche as the former Everton and Burnley boss continues to settle into his new role.

The Tricky Trees made a winning start under his tenure in the Europa League last week, beating FC Porto 2-0 thanks to goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fine form and have won three back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are looking to make it four with a win in Nottinghamshire, as 'The United Strand' begins to worry.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch United play Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd on TV in the UK?

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United is available to watch on Peacock in the USA.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Forest vs Man United from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review. It comes with 24/7 support, a money-back guarantee, and a big discount.

Can I still get tickets for Notts Forest vs Man Utd?

Get Nottingham Forest tickets at Seat Unique



Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Notts Forest vs Man Utd: Premier League preview

Nottingham Forest have endured a horrendous start to the season and are at present the most out-of-form side in the Premier League.

It's just one win in the league so far this season for the Tricky Trees, and staggeringly, they are already on their third permanent manager.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou have both tried their hand in Nottinghamshire, before it's now Dyche's turn to try and turn the tide.

The ex-Toffees boss could do nothing as his side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against in-form Bournemouth last weekend, with Manchester United next up.

Ola Aina (hamstring) and Dilane Bakwa (unspecified) remain sidelined, while Chris Wood (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) will both be assessed ahead of kick-off in the East Midlands.

The Red Devils finally look revitalised of late, and Amorim must be credited for what looks to be some shrewd summer signings.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were all excellent in the win over Brighton last weekend.

Harry Maguire and Mason Mount both missed out in the clash with the Seagulls and could again face late fitness tests.

Lisandro Martinez returned to first-team training at Carrington this weekend and the Argentine stalwart could be ready for selection after the international break.

Notts Forest vs Man Utd: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United look to be finally finding some consistency, and with Forest still adapting to life under Dyche, we are backing Amorim's side.