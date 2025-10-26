Sean Dyche’s FURIOUS reaction as Bournemouth net wonder goal against Nottingham Forest in controversial circumstances

Sean Dyche did not seem impressed as he watched the first Premier League goal of his Nottingham Forest tenure fly in

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Fourth official Tom Nield interacts with Sean Dyche the head coach / manager of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Sean Dyche wasn't impressed following the opener (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sean Dyche looked fuming as the first Premier League goal of his Nottingham Forest tenure was netted in unlikely circumstances.

Forest were in action against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, in Dyche’s first league outing since replacing Ange Postecoglou in the dugout.

He kicked things off well with a 2-0 win over Porto in the Europa League in the week, but it wasn’t the ideal start back in domestic action for Forest’s third permanent manager of this season.

Sean Dyche looked dismayed at controversial Bournemouth opener

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Sean Dyche the head coach / manager of Nottingham Forest reacts during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

It wasn't the ideal Premier League start for Dyche at Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Marcus Tavernier who opened proceedings in spectacular fashion on the 25-minute mark, breaching Matz Sels’ goal directly from the corner flag with a sweeping finish – or an ‘Olympico’ goal, for terminology fans.

It’ll go down as one of the goals of the weekend, but it is not without controversy.

After noting Sels’ questionable attempt to jump for the ball, attention turned to whether his unusual jump had been a result of a shove from Tyler Adams.

VAR thought not and, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, that was probably the correct call; the goalkeeper needs to be stronger.

But Dyche furiously shook his head, and when he sees the replays, he may well feel justified in his anger, not for Adams’ contribution, but for how the corner was won in the first place.

Tavernier won the set-piece himself when his cross was blocked by Forest left-back Neco Williams, but slo-mo replays from Sky Sports show that the Welshman’s block ricocheted back off the eventual scorer before going out of play.

It should have been a goal-kick, but VAR cannot get involved in the award of corners, throw-ins or free-kicks, so Stockley Park could not reverse that particular decision.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Marcus Tavernier of Bournemouth scores a goal to make it 1-0 direct from a corner kick during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Matz Sels was left scrambling by Marcus Tavernier's wicked corner (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the game, Dyche told Sky Sports: "It's a goal-kick. Everyone can see it's a goal-kick.

"It's really hard for us managers as well, when the linesperson gives a goal-kick, and the referee, who can't see it, overrules them.

"That's really tough for me to take, and then I get booked over things like that."

