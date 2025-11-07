Last minute Premier League tickets! Five games with seat deals still available this weekend

Manchester City will welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon

This weekend has some massive Premier League games on offer. Massive, they are. And if you've suddenly had an unexpected win on the premium bonds or have simply decided that this weekend feels too significant to miss, you can still get to a game in person.

If you want to know how to watch your team this weekend, FourFourTwo is here to bring you all the information you need. We've got the lowdown on how to pick up last-minute tickets too.

Last-minute Premier League ticket deals

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Manchester United have a bit of unfinished business against Tottenham Hotspur after last year's Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson's goal was the difference in Bilbao at the end of an awful season for both sides, earning Spurs a coveted Champions League spot - but not rescuing Ange Postecoglou from the sack.

Both United and Spurs have shown more signs of encouragement this season, though, and it could be a compelling encounter in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Everton vs Fulham

David Moyes has been left to bemoan Everton's wastefulness in front of goal recently, but they are looking a more entertaining prospect this season thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's continued excellence and the addition of Jack Grealish.

That does need to translate into more goals if Everton are to rise up the table, though...and much the same could be said for Fulham, led by former Toffees boss Marco Silva.

It could take a moment of inspiration from somewhere to win this encounter between two well-organised but relatively low-scoring sides in the traditional Saturday 3pm slot.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa had a miserable start to the campaign, but four Premier League wins in a row prior to last weekend's defeat away to Liverpool has helped ease some of their concerns.

Bournemouth have meanwhile had very little to complain about this season: they were second going into their loss to Manchester City on Sunday and making a compelling case that they will be up in European contention this season.

Which of these sides will bounce back to winning ways in Sunday's 2pm kick-off, then? (Yes, we're pretending for the sake of dramatic tension that draws don't exist.)

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Ah, Nottingham Forest, where has it all gone wrong?

That's a question their fans have got used to asking in recent decades, and the same could be said for Leeds United.

That gives this Sunday 2pm clash at the City Ground an appealing proper old-school flavour - but there's also potentially vital points on the line in what could end up being a relegation battle both sides are involved in but will hope not to be.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

An encounter that sells itself between two sides who have been fierce competitive rivals for the better part of the past decade.

Manchester City come into this game a point ahead of reigning champions Liverpool, but both of them already lag further behind leaders Arsenal than they would have liked after ten games.

Both teams have alternated between being impressive and looking nowhere near this season. It could all be about which of them turns out on the day in Sunday's 4:30pm game.