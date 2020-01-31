Virgil van Dijk says he doesn't need to study strikers any more ahead of Danny Ings duel

Virgil can Dijk says he will not be making any special plans for Danny Ings on Saturday.

The former Liverpool striker returns to Anfield in red-hot form this weekend, having scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season.

Ings endured a frustrating three-year spell on Merseyside, with injury problems restricting him to just 14 top-flight apperances.

The ex-Burnley man joined Southampton on loan in summer 2018, before making the move permanent 12 months later.

But despite Ings' excellent performances this term, Van Dijk says he has not studied the striker's game ahead of Saturday's showdown.

"He has been a key man for them [Southampton] and helped turn it around," the centre-back said.

"I'm very happy for him and very happy for the club. I hope they kick on, but Saturday we try to get a result. At this stage, you don't need to study strikers any more.

"Normally you know their strengths and weaknesses. You try to prepare as good as possible but most of the time, it's to make sure you're 100 per cent ready."

"The strikers we are facing at the moment we have played against many times."

Van Dijk has developed into one of the world's best central defenders since he swapped Southampton for Liverpool two years ago.

"The decision I made has not been too bad!" he added.

"I'm 28 now and I want to fulfil every dream I ever had. Life can be short. Your career can be short as well.

"I want to enjoy every minute of it. I'm enjoying playing with this team and this manager. We can't look too far ahead. But right now, I'm enjoying it.

"I don't look at the table. You [only] need to look at the table at the end of the season."

Liverpool will move 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they beat Southampton, with Manchester City not in action until Sunday.

READ MORE

16 of the weirdest transfers in British football history

How are the Premier League's top sides doing in the January transfer window?

When did club board members replace managers as the focus of fans' anger?