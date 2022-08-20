Watch: William Saliba's wonder goal for Arsenal – and Zinchenko's hilarious reaction

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba scored a stunning goal for the Gunners in their 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday – and team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko could not believe his eyes.

Saliba, back at Arsenal following three spells back in France, curled an exquisite left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the box following a pass from Granit Xhaka to put Mikel Arteta's side 3-0 up at the Vitality Stadium nine minutes into the second half.

Zinchenko, who was directly behind Saliba when the Frenchman struck the ball, put his hands on his head and dropped to his knees in utter disbelief.

SALIBA THAT IS 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆🤯That Zinchenko reaction is every Arsenal fan 😅 pic.twitter.com/y4sJLv9OWyAugust 20, 2022 See more

Arsenal had gone two goals up inside 11 minutes thanks to two goals from Martin Odegaard, the first following an impressive run by Gabriel Jesus and the second after an assist from the Brazilian.

But Saliba's strike was the pick of the bunch and Arsenal's Twitter account also reacted to the Frenchman's fantastic effort.

"When your centre back puts it top bins," they tweeted alongside a photo which also showed Zinchecko's reaction.

When your centre back puts it top bins 🗑 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/JRNLL7Hq9VAugust 20, 2022 See more

Arsenal lost their first their Premier League games last season, but have now won their first three this time around and sit on top of the table after beating Bournemouth.