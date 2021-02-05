West Ham United transfer news: January rejection hasn’t deterred Hammers from pursuing Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri

West Ham United were frustrated in their hunt for a striker during January, but remain keen to sign Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri when the transfer window reopens.

Having sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax, the Hammers were unable to sign a replacement in time, leaving them to rely on the form and fitness of Michail Antonio until the end of the season.

They were linked with several different strikers, including Odsonne Edouard, Patson Daka, Giovanni Simeone and Josh King, during a late flurry of activity.

In the end, only one new deal was completed as Said Benrahma’s loan move was made permanent to facilitate Jesse Lingard’s arrival on loan from Manchester United.

Lingard enjoyed a memorable debut, scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, but Antonio remains the club’s only senior striker.

Moroccan international En-Nesyri, who has 11 goals in 34 appearances for his country, was a key target for David Moyes but a deal couldn’t be agreed.

Despite having a £27million bid rejected by Sevilla, West Ham remain keen to sign En-Nesyri and are planning to make another approach in the summer, according to the Daily Star.

The 23-year-old has been in the best form of his career this season, notching 16 goals in 27 appearances, including hat-tricks against Real Sociedad and Cadiz in the last month.

But with Sevilla reluctant to sell midway through the season, and En-Nesyri keen to help the Spanish side in their pursuit of Champions League football, no agreement could be reached.

Rather than risk paying over the odds, which they have been guilty of doing in the past, West Ham decided to hold their nerve and take a long-term view.

A striker is still needed, and they appear willing to increase their offer for En-Nesyri, but the outlook remains positive for the Premier League’s fifth-placed team.