Best football boots for vegetarians: Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan review

For our Puma King Vegan review, we tested the firm ground studs.

If anything's going to disrupt the Puma King's beloved reputation as an old-school boot, it's this. Yet FourFourTwo was thrilled to hear Puma had created their first ever pair of "vegan" Kings and swiftly ordered some.

The socially-aware, futuristic new design retains much of the Puma King's traditional style, but with a refreshing new spin on the iconic range. Players who are vegetarian or vegan, or those who are merely inclined to use fewer meat products in their every day life, will be particularly interested but, given how fresh these are, plenty of carnivores will be seduced too.

So what actually makes them vegan? The Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan is created from animal-free products. That includes a 100% vegan leather outer and 100% vegan knitted laces and sock, without the use of any animal-based adhesives and with all prints on the boot utilising only vegan pigments.

FFT was delighted when we unboxed the "Ivory glow, green glare and Puma black" creation we were sent to review. Yes, we know Puma Kings have always been black but, hey, a new range needs a new look and the classic Kings are still there for anyone who still wants to kick it old school.

They look great – with a green glow emanating from the base of an understated white book with the iconic Puma King swoosh. The animal-free "leather" is supple, comfortable and slightly spongey, while the knitted tongue and laces are smart, too. The "dimples", seen all over the outer, are designed to help players with their touch.

FFT squeezed into them and was unsurprised to find how comfy they were – Puma Kings have always been among the most cosy and breathable boots and the vegan update is no different. They feel soft, yet robust, just like the classics always did. And, after getting into a few tackles during a sodden Sunday League game, FFT was satisfied that the vegan leather remains just as waterproof and durable as the originals. No soaking wet socks or damage to the new wheels, thankfully.

Upon the Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan's launch, the brand promised "All the key benefits and performance properties of the King" and, to be fair, they appear to have absolutely delivered on that front. Time will tell if they're just as robust – and beloved – as the undisputed kings of Sunday League football, but they've made an excellent first impression.

The world is changing, with experts advising us all to take greater care over our meat consumption, so why should football be exempt. The Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan is a great way to do your bit, without sacrificing style and comfort.

