Robert Firmino sends football world into meltdown after posing in a Premier League kit - that isn't Liverpool's

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has caused mass confusion online after posing in another English club's shirt.

Firmino, 32, left Liverpool for Al-Ahli last summer and netted nine goals in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League. Stepping up preparations for next summer, Firmino has caused some confusion in the last 24 hours, donning a Burnley shirt from the Premier League last season, whilst working in the gym.

Netting five times against the Lancashire outfit during his eight-year stint as a Liverpool player, the Brazilian is under contract in the Middle East until 2026, so the chances of him jumping ship to Turf Moor seem highly unlikely.

When I woke up this morning, I did not expect to see Roberto Firmino in the Burnley 23/24 away kit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eFnUHU8hnXJune 27, 2024

Detective-like supporters have concluded that fellow South American Vitinho could have gifted the shirt to Firmino, given he is known to be close pals with the former Liverpool striker. Vitinho moved to Burnley from Cercle Brugge back in 2022 and featured 36 times under Kompany last season.

Firmino of course enjoyed wholesale success on Merseyside, winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup during a trophy-laden spell under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Burnley away shirt for 2023/24 (Image credit: Umbro/Burnley)

Burnley were relegated back to the Championship last season after a poor campaign in the Premier League, amassing just 24 points from 38 games. Manager Vincent Kompany also left for Bayern Munich, with his successor yet to be appointed.

Craig Bellamy and Scott Parker are currently the frontrunners to take over ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with the former’s odds currently at just 8/15. If he is appointed, Bellamy would be taking his first steps into first-team management, after spending most of his coaching career as an assistant so far.

