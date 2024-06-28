Robert Firmino sends football world into meltdown after posing in a Premier League kit - that isn't Liverpool's

By
published

Why on Earth did Roberto Firmino have *that* shirt!?

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool behind the scenes during a media day at AXA Training Centre on May 05, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has caused mass confusion online after posing in another English club's shirt.

Firmino, 32, left Liverpool for Al-Ahli last summer and netted nine goals in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League. Stepping up preparations for next summer, Firmino has caused some confusion in the last 24 hours, donning a Burnley shirt from the Premier League last season, whilst working in the gym.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.