Mohamed Salah has signed two-year Liverpool extension, says Premier League legend

Mo Salah is coming to the end of his Liverpool contract

The Premier League season couldn’t be going much better for Arne Slot and Liverpool, and the biggest question might have been answered.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool for the past couple of seasons with his contract up in the summer of 2025 and amid persistent interest from Saudi Arabia.

But retired Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero thinks he knows what’s going to happen, and it would be huge news for Liverpool supporters.

Sergio Aguero thinks he knows the score on Mohamed Salah’s contract situation

Sergio Aguero has made a big claim about Mo Salah's Liverpool contract (Image credit: PA Images)

32-year-old Salah has been in terrific form in 2024-25, firing the Reds to the top of the Premier League with 13 goals in 15 games.

That’s a better ratio of goals per 90 minutes than any full season in his career except for 2017-18 and leaves him just five goals short of his total for last season. He’s scored two goals and made four assists in six Champions League fixtures for good measure.

Mo Salah is in fabulous form under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

With speculation swirling all season about Salah’s future, Aguero has moved to clear up any doubts, claiming that the Egyptian striker has done the deal and will be staying at Liverpool.

“So, I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours,” Aguero told Stake.com.

“As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons. I think this should clear all doubts about his future.

“He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

Liverpool supporters will decide whether Aguero has the authority to clear their doubts about the fifth-highest goalscorer in their club’s history.

Salah, whose Premier League display against Manchester City in 2021 is ranked at number 22 in FourFourTwo’s list of the greatest individual performances of all time, has won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2017.

He’s scored 227 goals in 372 appearances in all competitions for the Reds including 44 in the Champions League, the record number for an English club.

Aguero won five Premier League titles with Man City. In 2019/20, Liverpool’s first title win of the Premier League era prevented what would otherwise have been a run of four consecutive championships.

Salah’s contribution to Liverpool’s title-winning side under Jurgen Klopp was undeniable. 2019-20 was only the second time he’d reached double figures for both goals and assists in a Liverpool shirt.

There have been many more since then and he’s on the cusp of adding another. With nine assists and 13 goals already this season, Salah is making the idea of letting him go on a free transfer look very difficult to swallow.